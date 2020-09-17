Stay Warm and Keep Your Wallet Full With the New UNIQLO U Fall and Winter Collection
You Autumn Know
Whether you’re clinging to summer or leaping into fall, it’s happening: signs of autumn's imminent return are all around. UNIQLO will help you stay warm (and fashionable!) with its UNIQLO U Fall/Winter 2020 collection. The newest additions to UNIQLO’s Future LifeWear Essentials, which seeks to reimagine everyday clothing, the Fall/Winter 2020 collection features chic styling that’s professional enough for the boardroom and cozy enough for the couch.
Inspired by minimalism, the women's line features functional pieces that augment any wardrobe. The U Padded Coat ($149.90) combines elegant volume with soft warmth. Available in three bold colors, this long, padded coat pops even on the gloomiest fall or winter days.
U Padded Coat
If you are looking for versatility, then the U Fleece Long-Sleeve Shirt Jacket ($59.90) is as good as it gets. This soft brushed fleece jacket can be worn as outerwear on warmer days and as an inner layer once fall begets winter. Pair with the U Corduroy Regular Fit Straight Pants ($49.90) for a striking yet casual fall look.
U Fleece Long-Sleeved Shirt Jacket
U Corduroy Regular Fit Straight Pants
Even sweeter? If you spend $150+ on an online purchase, you will receive your choice of a white, grey, or black limited edition tote bag as a free gift. Head over now to be the first to grab the hottest new line for the cooling temps.
