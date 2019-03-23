Shots Fired Into Office of Lawyer for Acquitted Pittsburgh Cop Who Shot Antwon Rose
REVENGE
Shots were fired through the law office window of the defense attorney for acquitted Pittsburgh cop Michael Rosfeld. The police officer was acquitted Friday for fatally shooting unarmed black teenager Antwon Rose. The acquittal sparked protests of injustice after the jury reached a unanimous verdict to clear the white police officer in less than four hours. Two bullet holes in the glass of the law office were visible Saturday morning, according to local media reports. The unarmed teen was shot three times in the back as he ran away from the car Rosefeld pulled over last summer. “I hope that man never sleeps at night,” Rose’s mother, Michelle Kenney, said after the acquittal, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I hope he gets as much sleep as I do, which is none.”