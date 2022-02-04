CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Couple Trapped in Snow-Covered Cabin for Two Months Finally Rescued
CABIN FEVER
Read it at NBC News
A couple was snowed in at their remote Northern California home—and it took authorities almost two months to get them out. The California Highway Patrol said Tuesday the couple, with dog in tow, had been trapped in their home since Dec. 6 when downed trees and snow prevented them from leaving. Their nature-induced quarantine ended after the CHP received a call from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in evacuating them, as the couple was running low on supplies. They were brought to a safe location with the help of a helicopter, as first reported by NBC News. The couple’s identities and location were not shared.