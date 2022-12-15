‘Sister Wives’ Stars Meri and Kody Brown Split—Leaving Just One Wife Left
AND THEN THERE WAS ONE
Just three days after Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle Brown stirred headlines announcing the dissolution of their “spiritual union,” another wife has decided to call it quits. In an upcoming special, Sister Wives: One on One, Meri Brown claims that Kody ended their relationship of 30 years without interest in reconciliation, according to People. The couple tied the knot in 1990, making them the first legal partnership in the eventual polygamous relationship. The pair then legally divorced in 2014, citing Brown’s need to adopt his third wife’s children. Things weren’t the same following the legal split, with Meri claiming in a Season 15 episode of the hit TLC show that their romance was “dead” and “over,” according to Us Weekly. “You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, ‘I don't even know why you called me Meri,’” she said in a sneak-peak. “He's like, ‘We're not married. We're not acting as married.’” Meri’s absence leaves just one sister wife left—Robyn—after Janelle and Christine’s departures over the last year.