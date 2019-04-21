Six-Foot Pipe Bomb Found Near Sri Lankan Airport Hours After Terror Attack

A six-foot long pipe bomb was found at one of Sri Lanka’s major airports Sunday, just hours after a string of brutal hotel and church bombings killed more than 200 people. The country’s Air Force found the bomb, “a PVC pipe which was six feet in length containing explosives,” near the Bandaranaike International Airport, Air Force Spokesman Gihan Seneviratne told the paper. The bomb was later disposed of in a safe area. It’s not yet clear who’s behind the spate of deadly attacks, which tore through the country’s Christian churches and luxury hotels Sunday morning. At least seven people have been arrested in connection with the bombings.