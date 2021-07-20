Six Polish Swimmers Sent Home From Tokyo Olympics After a Miscount
‘TOTAL FLOP’
Six athletes from Poland’s national swimming team have been sent home from the Tokyo Olympics after an error on the part of the country’s swimming federation. Only 17 swimmers were needed to complete the team but Poland had picked 23, forcing them to make cuts. “Imagine dedicating five years of your life and striving for another start at the most important sporting event,” said Olympian Alicja Tchorz in a Facebook post. “And your dedication results in a total flop.” The president of the Polish Swimming Federation, Pawel Slominski, issued an apology to the outraged swimmers, expressing “regret” and “sadness” over the situation. Slominski said the reason behind having so many swimmers on the team was a “desire to allow as many players and coaches as possible to take part in the Games.” The athletes demanded accountability for the mishap, however, asking for board members to resign in an open letter.