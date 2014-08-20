Snapchat Getting in News Business

CHEAT SHEET
With 27 million users and looking for a revenue stream, picture messaging app Snapchat is reportedly shopping around with advertisers and media companies for a new service called Snapchat Discovery. That new service would show news content and also deliver ads to Snapchat users. According to the report, it would debut in November. One of the potential news providers is MailOnline, the website for the Daily Mail. The service would give the startup its first source of revenue. In 2013, Snapchat famously declined a $3 billion acquisition offer from Facebook.