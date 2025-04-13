‘SNL’ Shames Tech CEOs ‘Surprised’ Donald Trump Tanked the Economy

Colin Jost didn’t just rip into President Donald Trump this week for his controversial tariffs that caused global economic chaos; he also mocked the tech CEOs who didn’t see it coming.

“The CEOs of many tech companies who supported President Trump’s campaign have said they were surprised by all of his tariffs,” Jost said during Saturday’s “Weekend Update.” “Well, yeah, I mean, he hardly ever mentioned them.”

Jost then played a montage of Trump bragging throughout his 2024 presidential campaign about all the tariffs he’d enforce if elected. The montage concluded with Trump declaring, “I love tariffs!”

“It’s like listening to Bubba Gump talk about shrimp,” Jost said.

Jost described the current situation with Trump’s tariffs by joking, “This week, President Trump tried to rescue the economy from the disastrous policies of whoever was president last week."

He continued, “On Wednesday, Trump announced he was pausing most tariffs for 90 days. Now, 90 days may not seem like a long time, but remember: Trump has only been president for 82 days.”

Jost added, “Already it feels like a goddamned decade.”

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Michael Che also ripped into Trump’s tariff plans:

“Trump responded to the fallout from his tariffs, saying ‘Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,‘” Che said. “Yeah, but this feels like we took a whole bottle of medicine with a glass of vodka and laid in a warm bath.”

Che joked further, “It was reported that Elon Musk personally appealed to President Trump to stop his tariff plan, and it worked. The stock market went up like this.”

He showed the famous picture of Musk making what appeared to be a Nazi salute at a Trump inauguration event in January.

Addressing Trump’s argument that it would be better if America manufactured all its own products, Che continued, “A new report shows that if iPhones were manufactured in the U.S., they could cost up to $3,500.“

Che joked, ”Which is a lot, but remember: your kids would get an employee discount.”