Trump World Meets ‘The White Lotus’ in Scathing ‘SNL’ Parody

Saturday Night Live gave viewers a parody sketch of The White Lotus Season 3 with a fun political twist: This time, all the uber-rich people at the resort are played by people in the Trump administration.

James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump is cast as Tim Ratliff. But instead of getting addicted to Lorazepam because he’s stressed about getting arrested, Trump here is swallowing tiny McDonald’s hash browns because his tariffs caused a global financial crisis.

NBC/screengrab

The role of Victoria Ratliff, Tim’s oblivious wife who doesn’t know about Tim’s legal woes, is played here by Chloe Fineman’s Southern spin on Melania Trump.

“I mean, we are so lucky that America will always be a rich and powerful nation‚” said Fineman’s Melania. “I mean, can you imagine how awful it would be if America lost all its money and no one in the world respected us anymore?”

A drugged-out Trump nodded along, looking at an article on his phone titled, “TRUMP TRIGGERS WORLDWIDE RECESSION.”

The sketch also featured musical guest Lizzo as Belinda. She’s seen checking her bank account to see it has $5 million in it.

Instead of celebrating, like Belinda does in the show, Lizzo complains, “It was $20 million last week!”

Scarlett Johansson returned as Ivanka Trump. She took on the role of Piper, the Ratliffs’ daughter who wanted to join a monastery for a year.

Whereas Piper took several episodes to realize the monastery wasn’t for her, Ivanka leaves the second the monk starts talking about giving up “greed and material possessions.”

Meanwhile, host Jon Hamm took on Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was the sketch’s answer to Walton Goggins’ Rick.

“I have all these crazy ideas,” Hamm’s Rick said, talking to Chelsea (played by Sarah Sherman). “Like, I have this syringe full of active measles virus. I just want to stab somebody with it, you know?”

Mikey Day and Alex Moffat reunited as an incestuous Don Jr. and Eric Trump, who of course took up the roles of Saxon and Lochlan Ratliff, respectively.

The parody even featured the famous incest scene between the brothers, except instead of Eric and Don Jr. getting intimate, it’s Don Jr. and Tiger Woods, played by Kenan Thompson. (In real life, Woods is dating Don Jr’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump.)

Also mocked in the sketch was Secretary of State Marco Rubio, played once again by Marcello Hernández.

Rubio found himself in a friend trio with Kristi Noem (Heidi Gardner) and Pam Bondi (Ashley Padilla). The two women were nice to Rubio’s face, but as was the case with the trio in the show, they immediately started making fun of him behind his back.

The Tim/Trump parallels continued: Whereas Tim fantasized about killing himself, his wife, and his kids, Trump here fantasizes about killing Uncle Sam (played by Andrew Dismukes).

“Don’t do it!” pleaded Uncle Sam.

“I’m gonna do it,” said Trump. “I’m gonna put a 500% tariff on China.”

Trump was stopped from shooting Uncle Sam by a shirtless Vladimir Putin, played once again by former cast member Beck Bennett.

“What’s the matter, baby?” Putin said tenderly rubbing Trump’s shoulders.