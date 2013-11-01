Snowden: Truth Is Not a Crime

CHEAT SHEET
Edward Snowden would like America to stop treating him like a traitor, thank you very much. According to a German politician who met with the NSA leaker on Friday near Moscow, Snowden is appealing for clemency and justifying his decision to reveal that the U.S. has been eavesdropping on allied countries. In a letter delivered by the politician, Snowden says he had a "moral duty to act," though "my government continues to treat dissent as defection, and seeks to criminalize political speech with felony charges that provide no defense...However, speaking the truth is not a crime. I am confident that with the support of the international community, the government of the United States will abandon this harmful behavior.”