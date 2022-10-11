Our Favorite Smokeless Fire Pit is 30% Off Today!
IT’S GETTING HOT IN HERE
Every backyard deserves a fire pit. They just make backyards more fun and inviting—am I right? Whether you’re sitting back and enjoying a beer alone, hanging out with your family, or throwing a backyard gathering for 50 of your closest (and vaccinated!) friends, fire pits provide not only warmth, but their crackling flames and campfire smell are a sort of built-in entertainment system.
But there’s one fire pit I think is better than the rest. I love the Yukon Solo Stove because it’s big and badass but it’s also incredibly easy to set up and use. During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, you can save up to 30% on this smokeless fire pit!
