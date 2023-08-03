CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
13+ Hurt in Stabbing, Car-Ramming Rampage Near Subway Station
TERRIFYING
Read it at Reuters
At least 13 people were hurt Thursday in a vicious attack near a subway station close to Seoul in South Korea. Nine people were stabbed and another four people were hit by a car driven by the assailant close to the Seohyeon station in the commuter town of Seongnam about 12.5 miles outside the capital city, police said. They added that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident but no motive for the attack has yet been disclosed. A dozen of the victims were rushed to the hospital, authorities said. Thursday’s assault comes days after a separate rare stabbing attack in Seoul that left one person dead and another three injured.