South Korea Arrests Leader of Secret Sect That Became COVID Hot Spot
South Korean police on Saturday arrested the elderly leader of the secretive religious sect called the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, over charges that he hid members and lied about gatherings to avoid COVID-19 restrictions. The church was at the center of the country’s first major outbreak back in February and has since refused to comply with restrictions. The sect’s 88-year-old leader, Lee Man-hee, was taken into custody as prosecutors feared he would tamper with evidence. The church spokesperson, Kim Young-eun, denied any wrongdoing and said the church will make sure “the truth is clearly proved in court.”