‘South Park’ Almost Aired Even More Graphic Version of Naked Trump

South Park’s controversial naked Trump episode nearly aired in a much more provocative form, according to people familiar with the production.

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were reportedly editing the 27th season premiere, “Sermon on the ‘Mount,’” right up until the day of broadcast—and trimmed several even more explosive scenes before it premiered on Wednesday, July 23, featuring the president and his “teeny-tiny” penis, according to Puck News.

One change involved the depiction of nude Trump. At a Comic-Con panel Thursday, Stone said they compromised by “adding eyes to the penis so it’s a character.”

Though South Park routinely goes through Paramount’s standards and practices, this particular episode was reportedly flagged for additional scrutiny.

Producer Anne Garefino escalated it to Paramount executive Keyes Hill-Edgar, who then informed co-CEOs Chris McCarthy, George Cheeks, and Brian Robbins, Puck reported.

South Park, Satan in a lover's quarrel with naked Donald Trump. Comedy Central

All three executives viewed the episode and were reportedly leaning toward airing it—despite concerns it might provoke a backlash from the White House at a sensitive time for the company, as it awaited F.C.C. approval on a pending transaction.

They ultimately brought the issue to Paramount Global chair Shari Redstone. She did not screen the episode herself, but, according to a spokesperson who communicated with Puck, told the executives she trusted their judgment and would support their decision.

Skydance CEO David Ellison, who is set to takeover Paramount, also did not screen the episode before it aired but was reportedly told—in a massive understatement—that is was “disparaging” towards Trump.

The F.C.C did approve the $8 billion Skydance-Paramount deal that the show’s creators branded a “s--tshow” for delaying the new season’s start.

“This merger is a s--tshow and it’s f---ing up South Park," they pair said in a statement earlier this month.

The show’s creators also revealed that they battled with the network over the decision to show Trump’s penis un-blurred. The final scene featured an AI-generated Trump collapsing with exhaustion in the desert.

As he lay there, his googly-eyed micropenis is seen becoming erect. The ad closes with: “Trump: His penis is teeny-tiny, but his love for us is large.”

Trump, pictured earlier this month, is yet to comment on the episode. Andrew Cabello-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Parker explained, “It’s always like, ‘So, we love the episode,’ but that’s what happened. They’re like, ‘OK, but we’re gonna blur the penis.’”

Stone and Parker felt strongly that Trump’s “teeny-tiny” manhood needed to be shown.

“I’m like, ‘No, you’re not gonna blur the penis,’” Parker said.

Stone added, “We put eyes on the penis.”

‘South Park’ creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone kept it short and sweet with their deadpan response to the reaction over last night’s very topical Season 27 premiere | #SDCC 2025 pic.twitter.com/vccHPfjhkz — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 25, 2025

“If we put eyes on the penis, we won’t blur it,” explained Parker. “And then that was a whole conversation for about four f---ing days. It’s a character.”

The White House, meanwhile, hated the episode. “The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told the Daily Beast.