SpaceX Tourist Flight Arrives at the International Space Station
TO INFINITY AND BEYOND
Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft carrying four private citizens arrived at the International Space Station Saturday, marking the first space trip comprised solely of non-professional astronauts without a government entity on board. The trip—coordinated by Axiom Space, a private company dedicated to private space travel— included Michael Lopez-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut who works for Axiom; Israeli businessman Eytan Stibbe; Canadian businessman Mark Pathy; and Ohio-based real estate agent Larry Connor. The trip will last for 10 days at a cost within “tens of millions” of dollars, though the company previously advertised a seat aboard a 10-day trip at $55 million a seat. The four will work on individual research projects while on board, and their meals—which cost $2,000 a day, per person—were coordinated by celebrity chef Jose Andrés.