Stacey Abrams’ Georgia Gov. Campaign Threw Cash at TikTok House, ‘Swag Truck’
BILLS, BILLS, BILLS
In her rematch against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams splurged on renting a five-bedroom “hype house” for TikTok videos and a “swag truck” to hand merchandise to young voters, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After Campaign Manager Lauren Groh-Wargo told Axios Abrams’ campaign must repay vendors more than $1 million, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed the spending crunch caused staffers’ benefits, like mental health sessions, to be ripped away in October. Spending on TV ads in the final weeks of the campaign were also cut significantly. “It’s incredibly bad planning, and it shows where their values are at,” a senior Democratic official said. “You can’t look up one day and realize you can’t pay the bills.” Groh-Wargo told Axios that the campaign is hoping to sell its long donor and voter database to repay its debts.