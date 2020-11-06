Stacey Abrams Says ‘My Heart Is Full’ After Biden Surges to Late Lead in Georgia

Read it at Stacey Abrams/Twitter
Many people were crediting Stacey Abrams with sole responsibility after Joe Biden surged to a dramatic late lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia on Friday morning—but she’s not having any of it. In a tweet sent shortly after the news of Biden’s lead broke, Abrams wrote a long list of other people who deserve recognition for boosting the Democrats in the historically red state, including the late Rep. John Lewis. “Charge any omissions to my head,” she wrote. “My heart is full.” Abrams founded The New Georgia Project in 2013 to help minority voters in the state get registered to vote and, after her 2018 run for governor, she launched the nonprofit Fair Fight to combat voter suppression.