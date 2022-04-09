State Dept: There’s No Record of Trump, Pence Gifts for 2020
‘LACK OF ADEQUATE RECORDKEEPING’
The State Department said it couldn’t come up with a complete list of who gave former President Donald Trump and some of his officials gifts during his final year—because Trump never turned the records over. The department said the Executive Office of the President never submitted any records about Trump’s gifts in his final year in office, nor did the General Services Administration turn over any records of gifts former Vice President Mike Pence received in 2020. It may not have been their fault, the department admitted—it did forget to ask for them before Trump left the White House. However, as it happens, the Trump White House routinely had a “lack of adequate recordkeeping pertaining to diplomatic gifts” for all four years it held office, according to a report set to be published next week and viewed by the Associated Press.