ESPN host Stephen A. Smith has issued a stark warning to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party ahead of this year’s pivotal midterm elections.

The longtime NBA commentator, who has hinted at a move into politics, unloaded on Trump over how he has handled the presidency so far in his second term, predicting sweeping losses for Republicans if current trends continue.

Trump has begged Republicans to win the midterms to stop Democrats from attempting to impeach him. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“To all the Republicans out there, to all the conservatives out there, you’re about to lose the midterms. You’re going to lose. And you might lose the presidency in 2028, and it’s going to be at the fault of your president, Donald Trump,” the host said in an episode of Straight Shooter with Stephen A. that aired on Thursday.

Smith is among a growing list of prominent voices warning of trouble for Trump as the midterms approach. The GOP holds narrow majorities in both the House and the Senate, leaving little margin for error.

His voice rising to nearly a shout, the ESPN pundit said Trump is “going to blow it” for the GOP.

“Trump is blowing it! He’s blowing it! He’s going to blow it for himself; he’s going to blow it for the GOP; he’s going to blow it for Congress; he’s going to blow it for the Senate; and he’s likely going to blow it for the White House,” said Smith.

“The man don’t know how to act,” he went on, criticizing the political climate and messaging coming from the White House.

Stephen A. Smith said Americans are hearing of “Gestapo tactics on the part of ICE.” Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

“What you’re hearing about is Gestapo tactics on the part of ICE. What you’re hearing about is, what happened to going after the hardcore criminals and making sure to deport them, as opposed to terrorizing everyday, normal American citizens?”

“What we’re hearing about is chaos, chaos, chaos. And, oh my lord, we don’t need to see this again. We don’t need to see this again. That’s what you’re hearing about. And you’re hearing a president that doesn’t know how to be quiet,” Smith said.

The ESPN host stopped short of calling Trump self-obsessed, saying he’s like “somebody addicted to carrying a microphone.”

“I, your friendly neighborhood host, is on the air between ESPN and Sirius XM. I am on the air live a minimum of 22 hours a week, a minimum of 45 weeks a year—a year! Ladies and gentlemen, that equates to over 900 hours, and I’ve got nothing on Trump. Not a damn thing! He can’t stop! Every time you turn around, it’s something.”

Smith also pointed to cracks among Trump’s allies.

He added: “It’s so bad right now. Even the godfather of podcasting, Joe Rogan, who endorsed Donald Trump right before the 2024 election has spoken out about him.”

Smith name-checked “godfather of podcasting” Joe Rogan, who has spoken out against Trump after making a highly publicized endorsement of him in 2024. The Joe Rogan Experience/Youtube

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

White House deputy chief of staff James Blair has also acknowledged that the GOP faces trouble ahead, while Rep. Nancy Mace has said she’s not confident Republicans will be able to retain control of the House of Representatives in the midterms.