U.S. Envoy to North Korea Urges Kim Jong Un: ‘Let’s Get This Done’
The U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, has urged Kim Jong Un to return to the negotiating table, telling him: “Let’s get this done.” Biegun arrived in South Korea on Sunday following reports that he’s prepared to reach out to North Korea to salvage denuclearization talks. Relations between North Korea and the U.S. have dramatically worsened in recent months as Pyongyang conducted a series of weapons tests and reignited its war of words with President Donald Trump. North Korea has threatened to take an unspecified “new path” if Washington fails to soften its sanctions on the country by the end of the year, but Biegun appeared to dismiss that deadline, saying during a news conference in Seoul: “The United States does not have a deadline. We have a goal.” The envoy went on to say: “Let me speak directly to our counterparts in North Korea. It is time for us to do our jobs. Let’s get this done. We are here, and you know how to reach us.”