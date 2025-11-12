Stephen Miller’s Wife Schooled on Immigration by NFL Owner

MAGA wife Katie Miller has been awkwardly educated on the history of immigration in American society on her own podcast.

Ex-DOGE staffer Miller is married to Deputy White House Chief of Staff and adviser to Homeland Security Stephen Miller. The 40-year-old is a vocal advocate of deporting immigrants from America and has pushed ICE officers to ramp up arrests.

In the latest episode of The Katie Miller Podcast, the 34-year-old host interviewed Dallas Cowboys Co-Owner and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones.

Miller asked Jones what she thought of Puerto Rican music superstar Bad Bunny being chosen as the halftime performer at next year’s Super Bowl.

Katie Miller interviews Dallas Cowboys Co-Owner Charlotte Jones. screen grab

Bad Bunny has 80 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone and is the most-streamed Latin artist worldwide.

“I think it’s awesome,” Jones said. “And I think our Latina fan base is amazing. When you think about the Super Bowl, you want the number one performer in the world to be there. We’re on a global stage, and we can’t ever forget that. Our game goes out to everybody around the world, and to get the premier entertainer to want to be a part of our game, I think is amazing.”

Jones raised the history of immigration in the U.S. to further her point, while praising how Bad Bunny reflected modern America.

“We have a mixed culture. I mean, our whole society is based on immigrants that have come here and founded our country. And I think we can celebrate that.”

The rapper’s Super Bowl selection in September caused MAGA outrage due to the 31-year-old’s comments criticizing Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda. The rapper had also told i-D magazine that he did not include dates in the U.S. on his world tour as he was worried about potential immigration raids on his fans.

“Like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert],” he said. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Trump also lashed out at the choice. “I never heard of him, I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s like, crazy,” Trump said on NewsMax’s Greg Kelly Reports last month.

Bad Bunny performs live during "No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí; Una Más" Residencia at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on September 20, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Miller pressed Jones on whether she thought Bad Bunny’s comments “were divisive as it relates to President Trump,” and if she believed an artist “who maybe didn’t touch politics” would be a better choice for the Super Bowl.

“Yeah, I don’t think our game’s about politics,” Jones said. “I don’t think people tune in to look at politics. We do everything we can to avoid politics. And I think, in that moment that people will be watching the game, they’ll be celebrating music and nobody will be thinking about what comments on the left side, what comments on the right side. This is about bringing people together.”

The podcast host also asked the Cowboys’ co-owner about “the Taylor Swift effect” on the NFL.

The music superstar, who Trump said he “hated” and is “no longer hot” is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

That has led to seen some of her fanbase now watching NFL games, even if only to get a glimpse of Swift watching Kelce’s team.

“How great is that,” Jones said of Swift’s impact, pointing out that 47 percent of the NFL’s fanbase is female.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts as fiancee Taylor Swift smiles while watching from a suite during the second half of the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“Then now all of a sudden, we have this incredibly amazing female, strong icon that throws herself into the game behind her man, all cheering, all excited, and she brings this incredible culture with her, and all of this unbelievable younger generation that just can’t wait. I’m not sure if they’ve figured out what football is yet, but they want to watch, and now they’re interested.”

Miller prodded to see if cameras filming Swift at NFL games, which has angered some men online, has hurt “legacy” fans of the game.