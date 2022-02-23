Missouri Republican Party Blocks ‘Hitler Was Right’ Candidate Steve West
The Missouri Republican Party does not want conservative radio host Steve West to represent them in an upcoming state representative election over his “abhorrent ideas” including support for Adolf Hitler. In a tweet on Tuesday, the party said it has “rejected the filing fee of Steve West, who sought to run for office as a member of the GOP. West’s past statements are vile and conflict with the fundamental values of our platform.” West, who had hoped to be on the ballot for the Missouri House of Representatives, has embraced a number of antisemitic, Islamophobic and homophobic statements on his radio show, including once saying “Hitler was right” about his actions that led to World War II. West was on the ballot in both 2018 and 2020 but was defeated Democrats both times.