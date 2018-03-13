Stormy Daniels Described Alleged Trump Affair On-Air in 2007, Radio Host Says

Florida radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge Clem told listeners on Friday that Stormy Daniels discussed her alleged affair with President Trump on his show in 2007—and played clips from the interview. Daniels doesn't mention Trump by name in the clips, but did show Clem a list with the names of the people she has slept with, the host said. Trump was first on that list, Clem claimed. CNN said it had independently confirmed with another person in the room that Trump was at the top of the list. Daniels told Clem that the affair lasted “less than a year,” and it first happened in “Nevada, but not Vegas.” She also said it was “horribly embarrassing” that this person was the best in bed out of the three names listed, and she claimed he had contacted her “twice a month.” Daniels also added that “there was no exchange of money” when the affair occurred. "I'm sure if he had felt the need to graciously help me I would have put it in my purse," she added. Clem told CNN that the interview occurred in May 2007. “I only asked the questions. Stormy answered them. I wish her and our President nothing but the very best,” he said. This comes as Daniels recently told Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, she would give back her $130,000 payout if he would nullify the “hush agreement” she signed in 2016, barring her from speaking out about the alleged affair.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED