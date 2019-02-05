Stormy Daniels Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against Michael Cohen
A California judge on Monday dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, against Michael Cohen—at Daniels’ request. The ruling allows Daniels to amend her original complaint to drop the allegation against Cohen. The judged dismissed the motion “with prejudice,” meaning Daniels is barred from bringing any action on the same claim. The suit centered on the validity of a written agreement between Daniels and Trump, and a non-disclosure agreement Daniels signed saying she would not publicly speak about their alleged affair. Daniels was paid $130,000 before the election to remain quiet about her claim that she had an affair with Trump. She filed a lawsuit against Trump asking a court to declare the agreement void because he did not sign it. Daniels then added Cohen as a defendant, alleging that he defamed her by suggesting she was lying.