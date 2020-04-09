CHEAT SHEET
    Strategic National Stockpile Nearly Depleted Before U.S. Reaches Coronavirus Apex

    EMPTY SHELVES

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    The U.S. Strategic National Stockpile has distributed 90 percent of its supply of personal protective equipment before the country has hit the apex of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Associated Press reports that nearly all of the N95 respirators, surgical masks, face shields, gowns, and other gear in desperate need by health-care workers has been distributed to state and local governments. The Department of Health and Human Services told the AP that it will hold on to the remaining 10 percent for federal emergencies. President Donald Trump has blamed state and local officials for not being better prepared for the pandemic.

