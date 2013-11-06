Study: Arafat Was Poisoned

CHEAT SHEET
The plot thickens. A Swiss lab has determined with 83 percent accuracy that Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat was poisoned with radioactive polonium. Tests of his bone and organ sampes show he had at least 18 times the normal level of the substance, a finding which the scientists say "moderately supports" polonium as the cause of death. Last November, President Arafat's bones were exhumed from a mausoleum for testing after analysis of his clothing showed elevated levels of polonium. He died at age 75 in 2004, a month after eating a meal at home and falling suddenly ill. Two other groups, one French and one Russian, also investigated the samples, and last month a Russian official announced they had found no trace of the deadly poison.