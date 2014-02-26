Super Bowl May Leave Arizona

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Sports Illustrated
The National Football League has begun investigating a possible relocation of the Super Bowl XLIX away from Arizona because of the state's bill allowing businesses to deny service to gay couples. Just over 20 years ago, the NFL moved the 1993 Super Bowl from Phoenix after the state voted not to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day. "No one wants to do this, but if the league's hand is forced, it would have to begin preparing for that process,'' said an insider source to Sports Illlustrated. "If this doesn't get vetoed, it has to know, what has to be done next? That discussion has begun.”