Supreme Court Dashes Mike Lindell’s Bid to Fend Off Defamation Lawsuit

    Pillow huckster and Trump diehard Mike Lindell was dealt another blow on Monday when the Supreme Court ruled that Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against the MyPillow CEO can proceed, NBC News reported. Lindell was hit with the $1.3 billion suit after launching a frantic—and ongoing—public push to discredit the results of the 2020 presidential election, pushing claims that Dominion’s equipment intentionally rigged the vote count in Biden’s favor. In May, Lindell’s own defamation lawsuit against Dominion and Smartmatic was thrown out of court, with the judge deeming it “frivolous.”

