Supreme Court Turns Down Lawsuit Blaming Reddit for Child Porn
DENIED
The Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit Tuesday from victims of child pornography looking to hold Reddit accountable for allegedly allowing illegal content to fester on the site. A former minor and parents of minors joined forces to sue Reddit in a California federal court in 2021, accusing the social media platform of failing to remove sexually exploitative content and profiting off the posts. The lawyer of the former minor claims his client reported videos that her then-boyfriend posted without consent of them having sex, but Reddit took too long to remove the content and didn’t bar it from being reposted, CNN reported. Justices refused to take up the case on the basis of Section 230, which immunizes internet services from lawsuits regarding user-posted content. The statute, however, includes an exception for child sex trafficking under the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act. Reddit said it “works hard to locate and prevent the sharing of child pornography” and permits users to report posts, according to court documents.