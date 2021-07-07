CHEAT SHEET
Ten More Bodies Found in Rubble at Collapsed Surfside Condo
The confirmed death toll from the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse is now rising rapidly as search teams gain access to more of the ruined building. According to the Associated Press, 10 more bodies were found overnight, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the disaster to 46. More than 100 people remain unaccounted for and authorities are starting to sound increasingly pessimistic about finding anyone alive. No one has been found alive since the hours immediately after the collapse. The county’s police director, Freddy Ramirez, said Tuesday that the search goes on, but added: “Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive.”