Motocross Mentor Accused of Serial Rape May Have Victims in 10 States, Prosecutor Says
Tennessee law enforcement now believe a suspected serial rapist may have targeted children in as many as 10 states. Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, operated Live Your Dreams MX, a traveling business that provided kids the chance to learn motocross racing. NBC News reports that Meyung is said to have mentored kids through his business and partnered with youth organizations. After he was charged in Tennessee for aggravated kidnapping and child rape in December, people in states across the Midwest and Northeast began contacting investigators with concerns. As reported by WTVC-TV, an affidavit claims two children in Tennessee accused the motocross mentor of “locking them inside a bus and sexually assaulting one of them.”