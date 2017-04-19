Swapping Nudes Now Illegal in Navy, Marine Corps

The publishing of nude photographs of fellow service members without consent is now a crime in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. According to the Navy Times, new interim regulations announced Wednesday prohibit personnel from posting such images “if the person making the distribution or broadcast does so without legal justification or excuse.” The rules come as a direct response to controversy over a private Facebook group used at times to distribute nude photographs of fellow service members without their consent. As such, the regulation states, that it is a crime if the images are posted “With the intent to realize personal gain; With the intent to humiliate, harm, harass, intimidate, threaten, or coerce the depicted person; or with reckless disregard as to whether the depicted person would be humiliated, harmed, intimidated, threatened, or coerced.”
