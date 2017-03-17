Syria: We Fired at Israeli Warplanes

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
Syrian officials said Friday that the embattled nation’s military had fired at Israeli warplanes within Israeli-controlled territory in response to a series of Israeli strikes inside Syria. The violent exchange between the hostile neighbors was confirmed by both countries. The Israeli military said its airstrikes hit various targets in Syria, and that its jets had returned to Israeli airspace once missiles were fired from Syria. At least one of the missiles was intercepted by Israeli aerial defense systems, but officials have not said more about the aftermath. It remains unclear if any other missiles struck targets within Israeli territory, though authorities said the safety of civilians and equipment have not been “compromised.”