Taiwan President Reelected

Now this is great voter turnout. Taiwanese polls closed Saturday, as an estimated 80 percent of the 18 million eligible voters turned out to choose the next president. Incumbent President Ma Ying-jeou's Kuomintang party has declared victory over the Democratic Progressive Party's Tsai Ing-wen and James Soong with a comfortable margin of 51.9 percent to 45.3 percent, though not all votes have been counted yet. On the eve of the election, Ma and Tsai were deadlocked. The win for the pro-China Kuomintang gives the incumbent a renewed mandate for closer ties with the mainland, as tensions across the Taiwan Strait have eased over the last few years.