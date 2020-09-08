CHEAT SHEET
Taj Mahal to Reopen Despite Record Cases in India
Despite India catapulting into second place worldwide for coronavirus case numbers this weekend, the government announced that the Taj Mahal will reopen for visitors. The beautiful white mausoleum built by Shah Jahan as a tomb for his favorite wife in the 17th century received 80,000 visitors a day pre-pandemic. Now, it will be limited to 5,000. The nearby Agra Fort will also reopen, but limited to 2,500 a day. India announced Monday it had 90,802 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours.