Taliban Closes In On Kabul as It Seizes 10th Provincial Capital in One Week
RELENTLESS ADVANCE
The speed of the Taliban’s advance toward Kabul hastened Thursday as it took the city of Ghazni—the 10th provincial capital now under the fundamentalist militia’s control, and one that lies just 80 miles south of Afghanistan’s capital. The Associated Press reported that the Taliban’s flag was hoisted above the city after Ghazni’s governor and police chief struck a surrender deal that allowed them to flee the city unharmed. The city lies on the Kabul-Kandahar Highway, which connects the Afghan capital to the provinces to the south, and its capture will make it easier for the Taliban to launch a full-scale offensive on Kabul. U.S. military officials have been shocked by the speed of the Taliban offensive, and some have warned that Kabul, and the Afghan government, could fall within the next 30 days.