    1

    Taliban Prepared for Swift Takeover of Kabul Airport

    LYING IN WAIT

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Victor Mancilla via Reuters

    A Taliban official said on Sunday that they are waiting for a sign from the U.S. military ahead of what they predict will be a swift handover of the Kabul airport, reports Reuters. “We are waiting for the final nod from the Americans to secure full control over Kabul airport,” the unnamed official told Reuters, adding that they have a team of technical experts and “highly qualified engineers” ready to secure the airport and take over operations. It is unclear whether they will allow any further evacuations after the departure of U.S. troops scheduled for August 31.

