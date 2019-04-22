Tara Reid Drops $100 Million Lawsuit Against ‘Sharknado’ Producers

Tara Reid has dropped her $100 million lawsuit against the producers of Sharknado, in which the actress accused Asylum Entertainment and SYFY Media Productions of illegally profiting off her image, Yahoo News reports Monday. Court documents filed by Reid reportedly state that the “action is dismissed by the Plaintiff in its entirety.” Reid sued the film’s producers last December, The Blast reported at the time, accusing them of false endorsement and misappropriation of celebrity likeness. Reid was reportedly upset that her face had appeared on slot machines; her contract allegedly mandated that she would not appear on promotional material that was related to tobacco, gambling, hygiene, or sexual products. It’s not clear why the suit was dropped.