Tech CEO Apologizes for Racist Rant Against Asian Family
A San Francisco tech CEO has apologized for a racist rant unloaded on an Asian family dining out in a California restaurant. Solid8 CEO Michael Lofthouse was recorded shouting “Trump’s gonna fuck you. You fucking need to leave. You fucking Asian piece of shit,” at the Chan and Orosa families, who were out celebrating a birthday on July 4 at Lucia in Carmel Valley, California. A restaurant employee quickly told Lofthouse to leave and he was escorted out. Lofthouse apologized after video of the incident went viral on social media, calling his behavior “appalling” and stating that he “lost control” in the moment. The family, however, said they do not believe the apology. “I don’t believe his words because his actions speak louder than the words he’s saying,” Raymond Orosa said.