CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Teen Allegedly Blew Red Light in Crash That Killed a Cop, His K-9 and a Pedestrian
HORRIFIC
Read it at Kansas City Star
A Kansas teen has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors allege he sped through a red light at 85 mph and struck a police cruiser, killing a Kansas City officer, his K-9 police dog and a pedestrian. Jerron Lightfoot, 18, was arrested in connection to the Wednesday night crash, which killed James Muhlbauer, a cop of two decades, his dog Champ, and an unnamed man in his 50s. Prosecutors said Lightfoot wasn’t injured in the crash. He allegedly told officers he tried to stop, but his car’s brakes didn’t work and that he felt “a lot of vibration” when he tried to stop. Prosecutors said a check of Lightfoot’s vehicle contradicted the teen’s statement as it showed his brakes were working.