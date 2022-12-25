CHEAT SHEET
Teens Killed Man at Mall, Then Ate White Castle, Cops Say
Five teenagers charged in a fatal Christmas weekend shooting at the Mall of America capped off the bloodshed by chowing down at a burger joint, police said. “The people we arrested here after the shooting, appears that they felt it was necessary to get something to eat. So they went to White Castle … and got a crave pack,” Bloomington, Minnesota, Police Chief Booker Hodges said. A 19-year-old was killed when a feud between two groups erupted in gunfire late Friday, and police arrested suspects aged 17 and 18 at a nearby home on Saturday.