Couple Survives Tennessee Tornado in Bathtub as House Flies Through the Air
A couple managed to survive the deadly Tennessee tornado by hiding in their bathtub as the twister lifted their home through the air. Seth Wells and Danielle Theophile, who live in Cookeville, told CBS News about their ordeal. Wells said he was woken up in the early hours of Tuesday by a tornado warning on his phone, then heard the wind roar before he and Danielle ran to the tub. “We were flying in the air, into the trees back there, where once we hit those trees, the house... it just exploded. The house just disintegrated,” said Wells, who estimated the house flew around 50 yards down the street. Theophile said she could feel herself “lifting and flipping over” while the house flew, and Wells added: “I have no clue how we survived ... [It’s] like Wizard of Oz.” Theophile needed to have stitches but Wells said he has nothing but bruises. Following their brush with disaster, Theophile asked Wells to marry her—he reportedly said, ‘Yes.’