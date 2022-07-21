J.J. Watt Will Help Pay for a Fan’s Grandpa’s Funeral
On Wednesday night, Texans fan Jennifer Simpson tried to sell some of her J.J. Watt merchandise on Twitter to help pay for her grandpa’s funeral. The Texas English teacher was asking for $90 for shoes and a jersey, but ended up getting a much more significant, and surprising, offer when Watt himself offered to cover some of the expenses. Watt, who spent 10 seasons with the Texans and now plays with the Cardinals, responded to Simpson’s tweet, saying, “Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss.” The New York Post reported that Simpson responded gratefully, writing, “I freaking love you man.” This isn’t Watt’s first philanthropic deed, as he won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2017 after raising millions of dollars for Hurricane Harvey relief.