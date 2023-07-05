Texas AG Ken Paxton Will Not Testify in Impeachment Trial, Lawyer Says
STAYING MUM
Texas Attorney Ken Paxton will not testify in his September impeachment trial set in the state Senate, his defense team said Monday. In a lengthy statement to the Associated Press, defense attorney Tony Buzbee slammed the proceedings against Paxton, who was suspended from his office after being hit with 20 articles of impeachment in May. In addition to the articles of impeachment, which include bribery and abuse of office, Paxton is also under FBI investigation for allegedly using his elected power to help a donor. The Republican is also awaiting trial on security fraud charges, where he has pleaded not guilty. “They had the opportunity to have Attorney General Paxton testify during their sham investigation but refused to do so,” Buzbee said. “We will not bow to their evil, illegal, and unprecedented weaponization of state power in the Senate chamber.”