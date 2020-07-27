Texas Battered by Hurricane Hanna, Leaving Thousands Without Power
DESTRUCTION
Hurricane Hanna caused dramatic flooding and destruction as it tore through Texas on Sunday. Part of a popular Corpus Christi pier collapsed and thousands across the state are without electricity. While the storm has been downgraded to a tropical depression since making landfall, it is still causing heavy rains in the region. Some parts of the state have seen as much as a foot of rain, causing flash flooding. Widespread rain totals are between 4 and 6 inches. The first Atlantic hurricane of the season comes as Texas battles rapidly rising numbers of new coronavirus cases. “This is a time in response to a hurricane where sometimes people will come together, come together to shelter, come together just as close family come together, as friends come together to respond,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “That coming together will continue to provide the ability for COVID-19 to transmit from one person to another.”
Hawaii is bracing for impact as Hurricane Douglas, a Category 1 storm, nears. If Douglas makes landfall in the island state, it would be only the third hurricane to do so in modern history.