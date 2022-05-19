Texas to Resume Child Abuse Probes Into Families of Transgender Kids
DYSTOPIAN
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services will resume investigating families with transgender children for abuse following a court’s decision to lift an injunction that had temporarily blocked such investigations, The Dallas Morning News reports. Earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton ordered DFPS to begin investigating gender-affirming medical treatment as possible child abuse despite pushback from both the American and Texas Medical Associations. The Dallas Morning News reports that at least nine investigations were launched since February. While the agency did not specifically mention gender-affirming treatments, it said in a statement that “DFPS treats all reports of abuse, neglect, and exploitation seriously and will continue to investigate each to the full extent of the law.”