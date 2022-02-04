CHEAT SHEET
    Texas Ice Storm Causes Miles-Long Standstill in Near-Zero Temperatures

    Dia Gill

    Breaking News Intern

    A winter ice storm has left drivers stuck on Texas highways outside San Antonio for more than 12 hours on Friday morning. Ice and sleet have made roads from the South through the far Northeast a skating rink, as a massive winter storm continues to creep east, knocking power out for hundreds of thousands of people. In Kerrville, Texas, accidents involving jackknifed trucks created hours-long delays for dozens of miles along Interstate 10. No injuries have been reported, but temperatures hit near zero during the traffic jam.

