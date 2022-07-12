CHEAT SHEET
    Texas Man Claims He Mistook Girlfriend for Intruder When He Killed Her, Cops Say

    Emily Hernandez

    Breaking News Intern

    A man from Pasadena, Texas, told cops he thought he was shooting an intruder through his apartment wall when he accidentally struck and killed his girlfriend in another room, according to Pasadena police. The woman was flown to a hospital, where she soon died from her multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. Police arrived at the scene early Monday morning around 3:30 a.m., where the man told them he believed someone had broken into their apartment, so he shot through a wall inside the unit. He’s since been charged with manslaughter and is still in custody. The apartment door does appear to be damaged, as if an intruder was attempting to breach the unit.

