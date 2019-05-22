U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s main migrant processing center in Texas has halted work after a “large number” of migrants fell ill, the agency announced late Tuesday. An unspecified number of migrants at the Central Processing Center in McAllen began showing “signs of a flu-related illness,” CBP said. No further details were immediately available on the number of those affected or their ages. The outbreak comes just one day after a 16-year-old migrant who had been held at the same facility died after being diagnosed with the flu. The boy, Carlos Gregorio Vasquez, was reportedly held at McAllen for several days before Border Patrol transferred him out when it became clear he was sick.