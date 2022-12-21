Six Bodies Found in Search for Survivors of Sunk Thai Warship
TRAGIC
The bodies of six marines have been found by Thailand’s navy during its search for missing crew members who were on board a warship that sank in rough seas on Sunday. A huge rescue effort was launched after the U.S.-built HTMS Sukhothai capsized and went down in 13-foot waves off the Gulf of Thailand, but so far only one missing seaman has been found alive. Another 23 sailors remain unaccounted for. Some of the 105 crew members abandoned the ship without life jackets, though most of the crew were rescued before the Sukhothai sank or were plucked from the water soon after. Royal Thai Navy Commander in Chief Choengchai Chomchoengpaet told a news conference on Tuesday: “We will keep going until the mission is complete and we bring our people back.”